Limavady Travel is Hiring

Limavady Travel is looking to recruit an enthusiastic Travel Advisor to come and join their friendly & award winning team.

The role will be available for flexible working hours from a part time position of 3 days to a full time position of 5 days. 

No Sunday working!

Experience is preferable but not essential. 

If you want to join a fun loving, award winning team with opportunities to travel abroad on educational trips, please send your CV to Hazel on [email protected]

Closing date is 15th September 2022

