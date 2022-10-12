J Barter Travel is Hiring

Barter’s Travelnet, Cork one of the oldest Travel Companies in Ireland are seeking a dynamic and highly motivated Leisure Sales Consultant to join their team and be able to deliver outstanding sales & customer Care. If you are looking for a career in the travel industry, then apply today.
Essential Skills/Experience
- A passion for the travel industry
- Proven track record in sales
- Minimum two years travel experience
- Great communication & selling skills
- Be a Team Player
- Customer focused with excellent communication and selling skills. •Motivated and target driven
- Excellent computer skills
Additional Information:
- This is a full time position.
- Competitive Salary (depending on experience)
- You will be provided with full system training
Apply by email to [email protected]