J Barter Travel is Hiring

Barter’s Travelnet, Cork one of the oldest Travel Companies in Ireland are seeking a dynamic and highly motivated Leisure Sales Consultant to join their team and be able to deliver outstanding sales & customer Care. If you are looking for a career in the travel industry, then apply today.

Essential Skills/Experience

  • A passion for the travel industry
  • Proven track record in sales
  • Minimum two years travel experience
  • Great communication & selling skills
  • Be a Team Player
  • Customer focused with excellent communication and selling skills. •Motivated and target driven
  • Excellent computer skills

Additional Information:

  • This is a full time position.
  • Competitive Salary (depending on experience)
  • You will be provided with full system training

Apply by email to [email protected]

I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
