ITAA is Recruiting for New CEO

With the announcement of Pat Dawson Retiring, the Irish Travel Agents Association is recruiting for the position of CEO. To apply, please send a letter of application and your CV to the email address [email protected]. Deadline for applications is Friday the 14th of April.

Current ITAA CEO Pat Dawson

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Reporting to: Chairperson of the Board of Directors

Salary: €70,000 pa plus performance related bonus of up to 30% of the

current salary

Contract Duration: Indefinite Duration

Job Description:

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is the most senior ranking executive position within ITAA.

The CEO has the overall responsibility for the implementation, management, and direction of

the Organisation’s mission, aim, strategy and objectives. The CEO has oversight of all

functions of the organisation, an organisation dedicated to providing excellent services to

members of ITAA whilst operating profitability.

Key Responsibilities:

Effective communication with members.

Delivery of services and advice that are of real benefit to members.

To represent the ITAA professionally.

Ensuring annual profitability.

Embody the ITAA’s values and principles, demonstrating integrity and fairness.

Ensure best professional standards.

Implement strategic objectives, meeting annual work plan.

Respond to current, and anticipated future, needs of the sector.

Demonstrate leadership.

Be a strong representative for the work of ITAA.

For full job description click here.