Best4Travel Opening New Store in Dun Laoghaire Shopping Centre

Jeff Collins announces that Best4travel will be opening a new store in Dun Laoghaire Shopping Centre in Co. Dublin on the 4th of December 2023.

This will be Best4Travel’s 11th store nationwide and Jeff shares that the company is hoping to further expand in the coming year.

Best4Travel is an Irish specialist in discounted holidays and part of Wecanbookit Ireland Ltd, one of Ireland’s largest travel agencies that employs over 50 people across their stores located across the country.

The award-winning travel company continues to go from strength to strength having earned Best Large Agent 2022 Accident & General Insurance, Best Large Agent 2022 Celebrity Cruises and Best Large Agent 2022 TUI Ireland last year.

With the opening of the new store in Dun Laoghaire, Best4Travel will also be recruiting new staff for both full and part-time positions. If anyone is interested, please email [email protected] for more details.