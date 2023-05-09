Bedsonline is Hiring

SEARCH
Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Key Account Manager – Ireland

We are seeking an experienced, analytical and strategically minded sales professional to take on the role of Key Account manager. You will be focused on developing and growing your portfolio base and commercial relationships with our trade partners in your set region. 

You will possess exceptional sales and customer service skills and have the commercial acumen to drive significant growth across all areas including TTV, margin and room nights.

Working alongside our Strategic Account Managers, Sales Executives and other internal stakeholders to deliver on your targets and also have a good working knowledge of the industry and eye towards acquisition also.

For more information or to apply click here.

I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
