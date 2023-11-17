APG Ireland are Hiring

APG is the world’s largest and most successful airline representation company with offices in over 100 countries. They partner with over 200 airlines and are now seeking to fill two roles within their company:

Airline Sales Executive

(Applicants for part-time, minimum 3 days per week, as well as full-time considered; salary offered is based on full-time with part-time salary calculated on a pro rata basis)

Our Airline Sales Executives are responsible for proactively managing business relationships with travel companies and strategic partners in Ireland. The successful candidate will be expected to build market share, maximise revenue growth and develop new commercial relationships on behalf of our valued airline clients.

Key prerequisites for the role include at least 2 years’ experience in successful outside commercial sales for airlines, the ability to demonstrate existing relationships with the travel community in Ireland, the ability to identify and activate revenue opportunities and to show evidence of proactive sales and negotiation skills.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop the sale of passenger traffic in all market sectors on behalf of our airline clients in Ireland through a focused segmentation-based outside sales plan.

Implement business plans and incentive agreements with travel agents, tour wholesalers and commercial accounts to effectively drive revenue growth.

Attend meetings, trade functions and special events to promote future sales and create awareness of the products and destinations of our airline clients.

Negotiate and manage business partnerships with key executive decision-makers and travel suppliers.

Further details

The position is primarily home-based, with full support from our Ireland office. The role offers the opportunity to join a highly innovative, team-based organisation, which aims to deliver strong job satisfaction and rewards success. The role also offers the chance to be part of the APG network, the global leader in airline distribution solutions.

Job Qualifications

Excellent educational results

At least 2 years’ successful sales experience within an airline environment

Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills required

Must have demonstrated required skills as detailed in the job description

A team-player with drive and a creative approach to business development

Salary: From €30,000.00 per year

Ticketing and Reservations Agent

To support our growing client base, we are currently seeking an additional reservations agent to assist with passenger and travel agent enquiries, via telephone, email as well as occasional walk-in clients.

Preferably with previous travel/airline experience and knowledge of Amadeus (and/or at least one GDS or airline system), the successful candidate must have good written and spoken communication skills, as well as strong attention to detail.

The position will be based in our central Dublin offices and will report into our local office manager. Full training will be provided.

Working hours are 0900-1730 Monday to Friday, salary subject to experience (applicants seeking part-time hours may be considered).

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: €25,000.00-€27,000.00 per year

Interested applicants should send their CV to [email protected]