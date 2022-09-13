Aer Lingus is Hiring an Inside Trade Sales Support Executive.
The Role
- Supplement US and IE Sales Support
- Management of Travel Trade Inbox’s and Corporate Helpdesk Inbox
- Co-ordination of fare filing requests
- Manage escalation process for high profile corporate and trade enquires in collaboration with various departments e.g. Revenue Management, Pricing, Distribution, IDU, Legal, Revenue Accounting, PR, Marketing, Aer Club, Guest Relations, Ops e.g. lost baggage, Duty Manager situations when bookings under airport control. etc
- Pre-paid card monthly reconciliation
- Action escalated Refund queries
- Drawing up contracts, obtaining invoices for agency payments etc
- Liaison between EI Sales Team, Groups and Sales Leadership Team
- General support needed both from a B2B perspective in day to day escalation PNR management issues
- IRFU liaison for portal bookings and team assistance
- API set up documentation / supporting API adoption and OTA support. (Refunds)
- Manage call backs to escalated priority trade issues
- Providing day to day sales support for commercially contracted business partners in the markets outlined above and may extend to other markets should they come into scope
- Maintenance of the Trade and Corporate database with new business development leads
Your Qualifications And Key Criteria
To be considered for the role of Inside Trade Sales Support Executive, candidates must meet the following criteria:
- Fluent English speaker (additional European language a distinct advantage)
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Strong organisational skills combined with high levels of initiative, teamwork, flexibility and commitment
- Highly motivated self-starter with the ability to deliver under pressure and consistently meet deadlines
- Ability to multi-task and time manage accordingly
- Strong interpersonal and influencing skills
- Results orientated, goal driven and have the ability to problem solve
- A sound knowledge and appreciation of sales best practice
- Knowledge of Airline / GDS reservation systems
- Eligible to live and work in the EU
- Hold a current unrestricted worldwide passport
- Provide 3 verifiable references
- Able to pass a strict airport security vetting procedure which includes a 5 year background check* (or be in possession of a current airside pass for the airport this position is based in)
- If you are a non-Irish Citizen, you will need to be in possession of a current police disclosure certificate from your home country. If you have lived outside the Republic of Ireland for more than 6 months you will also be required to hold a current police disclosure certificate from that country/countries
Closing Date: 27th September 2022
Division / Department
Commercial – Global Sales & Guest Services