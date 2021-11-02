Worldchoice Conference announces keynote speakers

Mark Little and Nikki Bradley have been announced as the keynote speakers for this year’s WorldChoice Conference.

The conference takes place this weekend at Galmont Hotel, Galway on November 6th.

Mark Little

Mark Little is an entrepreneur and innovator. He spent 20 years in broadcast news, as a reporter and presenter for RTE, and was the station’s first Washington Correspondent. In 2010, he founded the world’s first social news agency Storyful. In 2017, he co-founded Kinzen, which helps big technology platforms protect their users against misinformation and harmful content. Mark has also worked as Twitter Vice President for Media in Europe and served on the Future of Medias Commission in Ireland.

Nikki Bradley

Nikki Bradley is an adaptive adventurer and one of Ireland’s leading female motivational speakers. Diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma at aged 16 and surviving the rare form of bone cancer, which offered Nikki a unique opportunity to restart her life at a young age. She is the founder of ‘Fighting Fit For Ewing’s, which aims to increase awareness about the disease as well as participate in physical challenges. In July 2018, Nikki became the first crutch user to climb four Irish mountains on crutches in less than 32 hours.

Both speakers bring a wealth of personal and business experiences.

