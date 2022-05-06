VisitFinland and Finnair Host Travel Partners’ Evening at the Residence of the Finnish Ambassador

Yesterday ITTN’s Jack Goddard attended a travel partners’ evening at the residence of the Finnish ambassador.

Travel partners were greeted on arrival by Raili Lahnalampi, the Finnish ambassador to Ireland and then escorted outside to the garden for some time to mingle and network with other members of the industry.

The travel partners were then treated to an amazing performance by singer/comedian Ciara Egan. Ciara put on a fantastic performance.

Then the travel partners were updated and educated on what’s happening in Finland and Finnair through very informative and fun presentations. Partners were offered to spend some time in the ambassador’s sauna afterward.