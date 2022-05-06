SEARCH
HomeEventsVisitFinland and Finnair Host Travel Partners' Evening at the Residence of the...
EventsNews

VisitFinland and Finnair Host Travel Partners’ Evening at the Residence of the Finnish Ambassador

Jack Goddard
By Jack Goddard
0
2

Yesterday ITTN’s Jack Goddard attended a travel partners’ evening at the residence of the Finnish ambassador.

Travel partners were greeted on arrival by Raili Lahnalampi, the Finnish ambassador to Ireland and then escorted outside to the garden for some time to mingle and network with other members of the industry.

The travel partners were then treated to an amazing performance by singer/comedian Ciara Egan. Ciara put on a fantastic performance.

Then the travel partners were updated and educated on what’s happening in Finland and Finnair through very informative and fun presentations. Partners were offered to spend some time in the ambassador’s sauna afterward.

Jack Goddard
Jack Goddard
Previous articleNew Rules Around Alcohol in Spain to Crackdown on Binge-Drinking
Next articleITTN is Delighted to Launch the ITTN Photographer of the Year Competition 2022 With its New Sponsor Air Canada

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo
@ittn.ie
1,484 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie