Visit USA Thanksgiving Trade Night on 16 November

The Visit USA Thanksgiving Trade Night is back and will take place on the evening of the 16th November 2023 from 6 pm in the Bourbon Bar of the Odeon, Harcourt Street, Dublin.

Visit USA’s Executive Director Tony Lane says: ‘This year’s focus is on having fun and it’s our way of saying a massive THANK YOU for selling the USA as a holiday destination!’

There will be awesome American food, cool cocktails and incredible entertainment.

There will also be fabulous prizes to be won on the night, including a €1,000 voucher for flights with Aer Lingus!

Sponsors for the night include a host of suppliers including Aer Lingus, Brand USA, Visit Central Florida, Daytona, Visit Florida, Florida’s Space Coast, Visit Pittsburgh, Universal Parks & Resorts, Visit California, Visit Colorado, Visit Seattle, Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, North Carolina, Alabama and the Great Lakes.

To be part of this incredible event, please RSVP [email protected] by close of business on Wednesday, 8th November.