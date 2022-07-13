SEARCH
HomeEventsUS Ambassador Almost a Local Already
EventsFeatured

US Ambassador Almost a Local Already

Shane Cullen
By Shane Cullen
0
4

Guest speaker at the USA Summer Soirée and Ambassador of the US to Ireland, Claire D. Cronin, reiterated the United States’ strategy for inbound tourism to the tune of ninety million visitors to US shores over the next five years. 

The ambassador addressed the audience at the USA Summer Soirée, “US Secretary Gina Raimondo has released 2022 National Travel & Tourism Strategy on June 6th 2022 and its goal is to attract 90 million visitors by 2027. And as we rebuild, we have an opportunity to create a more equitable, more resilient and more sustainable travel industry, and that is what the National Travel & Tourism Strategy sets out to achieve.” 

Ambassador Cronin continued, “The [US] embassy’s mission is to strengthen our people-to-people ties and there is no way that is better at doing that than literally experiencing each other’s countries in person.” 

She shared, “More than 31.5 million Americans claim Irish ancestry. Twenty-three US presidents, exactly half, trace their roots to Ireland including my favourite, President Biden, of course.” 

She detailed her Irish family ties which came from the west of Ireland, “My deep feeling of connection to this great country is highlighted by my ancestors who hailed from counties Donegal, Cork, Clare and Galway” which charmed the audience who responded with rapturous applause. 

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
Previous articleSummer Soiree at the Shelbourne

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie