Travel Counsellors Conference to Take Place in Kilkenny in March 2023

Travel Counsellors Ireland has announced that its conference will be held at the 5-Star Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny, on Thursday 9th and Friday 10th March 2023.

The conference in Kilkenny will celebrate the travel company’s 17 years of business in Ireland and the strong bounce back post-pandemic. The event will include top conference speakers, networking opportunities, exhibition (POW WOW) with trade partners, along with a glittering gala awards evening on Friday 10th March.

Cathy Burke, General Manager, Travel Counsellors Ireland, said: “Next year’s event will be extra special because it will be our first big conference since 2019 and we will have so many things to celebrate, particularly our amazing results since travel resumed. Since setting up the business here in 2005, we have always focused on delivering exceptional experiences for customers and Travel Counsellors alike.”

“Over the past two years, what has stood out for us is our resilience and that of our trade partners”, adds Bernie Whelan, Business Manager at TC, “we’ve worked together throughout to ensure our customers were looked after and the result is a win-win for us all. We are really looking forward to involving our partners in our big event.”

“The conference will acknowledge the hard work and sheer determination of the 70+ travel franchisees now operating independently across the country, and we are delighted that the stunning Lyrath Estate Hotel will be hosting this prestigious occasion,” says Cathy.

Trade Partners interested in finding out more about Travel Counsellors’ Conference 2022, please contact Marketing Executive, Kirby Kissane at [email protected]