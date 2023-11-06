Travel Centres Award Winners 2023

Travel Centres Conference 2023 Award Winners!
Big Winners on the night were Best4Travel and O’Hanrahan Travel earning five awards each. Bowe Travel came away with a hat trick. Both Lee Travel and Magic Vacations each earned two. Sunway Holidays won Supplier of the Year and David Smith of TUI earned Supplier Representative of the Year. Here’s the full listing & a massive congratulations to all the winners!
Best4Travel – 5 Awards
Blue Insurance – Large Agent of the Year
Accident & General – Large Agent of the Year
MSC Cruises – Large Agent of the Year
Royal Caribbean – Large Agent of the Year
Travel Focus – Large Agent of the Year
O’Hanrahan Travel – 5 Awards
Crystal Ski – Large Agent of the Year
Hertz – Large Agent of the Year
Princess Cruises – Large Agent of the Year
Stuba – Large Agent of the Year
Transferz – Best Agent of the Year
Bowe Travel – 3 Awards
Blue Insurance – Small Agent of the Year
Celebrity Cruises – Agent of the Year
Crystal Ski – Small Agent of the Year
Lee Travel – 2 Awards
Expedia Taap – Large Agent of the Year
Silversea Cruises – Best Agent of the Year
Magic Vacations – 2 Awards
Royal Caribbean – Small Agent of the Year
Sunway – Large Agent of the Year
Award Winners
Accident & General – Small Agent of the Year: Liberty Travel
Bedsonline – Large Agent of the Year: Harvey Travel
Bedsonline – Small Agent of the Year: Premier Travel
Expedia Taap – Small Agent of the Year: Freedom Travel
Hertz – Small Agent of the Year: Platinum Travel
Iberostar – Agent of the Year: Icon Travel
MSC Cruises – Small Agent of the Year: Neenan Travel
Princess Cruises – Small Agent of the Year: Discover Travel
Stuba – Small Agent of the Year: Bernard Hayes Travel
Sunway – Small Agent of the Year: Midland Travel
Travel Focus – Small Agent of the Year: Travel Advisors
TUI – Large Agent of the Year: KT Travel
TUI – Small Agent of the Year: Ace Travel
Best Use of Social Media: Cloud9 Travel
Supplier Award Winners
Supplier Representative of the Year: Dave Smith, TUI
Supplier of the Year: Sunway
Best Dressed Award Winners
John Barrett (Magic Vacations) as Elvis and Marike Nolan (Douglas Travel) as Britney Spears won Best Dressed individual prizes while the Spice Girls from Ace Travel Best Dressed Agency.