Travel Centres Award Winners 2023

Travel Centres Conference 2023 Award Winners!

Big Winners on the night were Best4Travel and O’Hanrahan Travel earning five awards each. Bowe Travel came away with a hat trick. Both Lee Travel and Magic Vacations each earned two. Sunway Holidays won Supplier of the Year and David Smith of TUI earned Supplier Representative of the Year. Here’s the full listing & a massive congratulations to all the winners!

Best4Travel – 5 Awards

Blue Insurance – Large Agent of the Year

Accident & General – Large Agent of the Year

MSC Cruises – Large Agent of the Year

Royal Caribbean – Large Agent of the Year

Travel Focus – Large Agent of the Year

O’Hanrahan Travel – 5 Awards

Crystal Ski – Large Agent of the Year

Hertz – Large Agent of the Year

Princess Cruises – Large Agent of the Year

Stuba – Large Agent of the Year

Transferz – Best Agent of the Year

Bowe Travel – 3 Awards

Blue Insurance – Small Agent of the Year

Celebrity Cruises – Agent of the Year

Crystal Ski – Small Agent of the Year

Lee Travel – 2 Awards

Expedia Taap – Large Agent of the Year

Silversea Cruises – Best Agent of the Year

Magic Vacations – 2 Awards

Royal Caribbean – Small Agent of the Year

Sunway – Large Agent of the Year

Award Winners

Accident & General – Small Agent of the Year: Liberty Travel

Bedsonline – Large Agent of the Year: Harvey Travel

Bedsonline – Small Agent of the Year: Premier Travel

Expedia Taap – Small Agent of the Year: Freedom Travel

Hertz – Small Agent of the Year: Platinum Travel

Iberostar – Agent of the Year: Icon Travel

MSC Cruises – Small Agent of the Year: Neenan Travel

Princess Cruises – Small Agent of the Year: Discover Travel

Stuba – Small Agent of the Year: Bernard Hayes Travel

Sunway – Small Agent of the Year: Midland Travel

Travel Focus – Small Agent of the Year: Travel Advisors

TUI – Large Agent of the Year: KT Travel

TUI – Small Agent of the Year: Ace Travel

Best Use of Social Media: Cloud9 Travel

Supplier Award Winners

Supplier Representative of the Year: Dave Smith, TUI

Supplier of the Year: Sunway

Best Dressed Award Winners

John Barrett (Magic Vacations) as Elvis and Marike Nolan (Douglas Travel) as Britney Spears won Best Dressed individual prizes while the Spice Girls from Ace Travel Best Dressed Agency.