After a fantastic outing was had at St. Margaret’s for Olwen’s Captain’s Prize, keeping to the high life to which one is accustomed, TIGS (Travel Industry Golf Society) moves from the Country Club of St. Margaret’s, to the sumptuous surrounds of ‘Golf de Chateau du Coup’ itself. That’s Castleknock Golf Club for those in the cheap seats.

Friday July 22 is the very popular BBQ and Summer Social. A great course, afternoon golf, and some good craic. Basically – birdies, bogies, beers, burgers, balconies and banter!

In keeping with the day, the fun will start on the golf course with the format for the day being a team scramble.

VENUE: Castleknock Golf Club, North Co. Dublin.

DATE: Friday, 22nd July, 2022.

TIMES: 1400 – 1500hrs.

COST: €55 per Member (€65 per Guest) for golf & grub.

FORMAT: Team Scramble.

The outing is only 2 weeks away today though. So get those requests in as quickly as possible.

Get those timesheet requests in as soon as possible to [email protected].