EventsNews

The World Travel Awards Voting Begins

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Travel industry professionals, the media and consumers worldwide are invited to cast their votes for travel brands that they consider to be the very best in the world. The nominee gaining the most votes in a category will be named the winner. Voting runs until 8th August 2022.

The winners will be unveiled at WTA’s Europe Gala Ceremony 2022, which will take place at the new Hilton Mallorca Galatzo, Spain on 1st October 2022, with the leading decision-makers, figureheads and influencers of European travel in attendance.

Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA said: “With voting now open for our Europe categories, it is time for you to choose the organisations that are raising the bar of travel excellence. With Europe’s travel and tourism economy enjoying a long-awaited resurgence, the competition to be number one is healthier than ever. I am looking forward to finding out the winners at our Europe Gala Ceremony 2022 at the Hilton Mallorca Galatzo on 1st October.”

Nominees this year cover a broad spectrum of categories including Aviation, Tourist Attractions, Car Hire, Cruise, Destinations, Hotels & Resorts, Meetings & Events, Travel Agencies and Tour Operators.

I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
