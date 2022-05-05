The Travel Extra Journalist of the Year Awards 2022

ITTN’s Jack Goddard reported live from the Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year awards yesterday (04/05/2022)

Catherine Murphy was presented with the Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year Award at the ceremony in CHQ, Dublin yesterday. Five other winners, each for different holidaying categories, were announced at the awards ceremony which was attended by the best of the Irish travel and tourism writers and broadcasters. The event was sponsored by the Spanish Tourism Office (Ireland) and Gran Canaria Tourist Board. The award winners were chosen by a distinguished panel of senior Irish journalists.

This year saw the return of the Awards after a break last year due to the pandemic. Despite less opportunity for travel in 2021, there were a significant number of submissions, displaying the creativity and continuing innovation of travel and tourism journalism in Ireland.

The category winners were:

Best Digital Media – sponsored by ClickandGo:

Tom Sweeney

Best Broadcasting – sponsored by Sunway:

Tracks&Trails – Bláthnaid Treacy

Best Northern Ireland – sponsored by Tourism Northern Ireland:

Pól O Conghaile

Home market (Ireland) – sponsored by Fáilte Ireland:

Conor Power

Best Adventure & Skiing – sponsored by Topflight & Gastein Tourist Board Austria:

Catherine Murphy

Best International – sponsored by Cassidy Travel:

Nicola Brady

Travel Writer of the Year (overall) – sponsored by the Spanish Tourism Office (Ireland) & Gran Canaria Tourist Board:

Catherine Murphy

A big ITTN congratulations to all the winners who took home their awards.