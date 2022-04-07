The ITAA Roadshow 2022, Cork

The ITAA Roadshow got off to a strong start yesterday evening with attending numbers larger than anticipated. Pat Dawson, CEO ITAA commented that he was thrilled to see the industry get back to doing what it does best and was excited with the return to business and was looking forward to meeting everyone in Dublin this evening.

The ITAA Roadshow, Dublin

The Dublin ITAA Roadshow takes place on 7th April 2022 in Hotel Riu Plaza from 17.00 – 19.30. There is an After Show Networking Event, sponsored by Andalucia and Spanish Tourism Boards. This will take place at 7.30pm. Please note that this event is strictly for Exhibitors, Owners and Staff of Tour Operators and Travel Agents.