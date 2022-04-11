The Travel Industry Golf Society – St. Anne’s

The Travel Industry Golf Society (TIGS) was held at St. Anne’s Golf Club this past Friday, 8th April. The day out was enjoyed by all who attended and we are all looking forward to the next. The winners for the day were as follows:

Ladies Winners:

3rd Jacinta McGlynn 25pts

2nd Gillian Lowry 33pts

1st Marian Benton 33pts

Gents Winners:

3rd Philip Airey 31pts

2nd Bill Smith 33pts

1st Dave Green 36pts

Special merit went to Mel Donnelly guest of Gillian Lowry for her score of 34pts

The next outing is at Tullamore Golf Club – Thursday 12th May at Tullamore Golf Club.

Optional overnight at the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore.