SEARCH
HomeEventsThe Travel Industry Golf Society - St. Anne's
EventsNews

The Travel Industry Golf Society – St. Anne’s

By Allie Sheehan
0
2

The Travel Industry Golf Society (TIGS) was held at St. Anne’s Golf Club this past Friday, 8th April. The day out was enjoyed by all who attended and we are all looking forward to the next. The winners for the day were as follows:

Ladies Winners:

3rd Jacinta McGlynn 25pts

2nd Gillian Lowry 33pts

1st Marian Benton 33pts

Gents Winners:

3rd Philip Airey 31pts

2nd Bill Smith 33pts

1st Dave Green 36pts

Special merit went to Mel Donnelly guest of Gillian Lowry for her score of 34pts

The next outing is at Tullamore Golf Club –  Thursday 12th May at Tullamore Golf Club.

Optional overnight at the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore.

Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous articleCLIA Trade Events Open to Irish Agents
Next articleThe ITTN Event Calendar

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo
@ittn.ie
1,484 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie