SEARCH
HomeEventsThe ITTN Photographer of the Year Sponsored by Air Canada
EventsNews

The ITTN Photographer of the Year Sponsored by Air Canada

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
0
3

Here at ITTN are delighted to announce that Air Canada will be sponsoring our Photographer of the Year Competition for 2022.

Starting on May the 1st 2022 will see this competition move from East to the West with Air Canada.

We return to the traditional format where we will run the competition over 6 months, and one lucky winner will be selected each month.

The monthly winner will join us at the ITTN awards where Blaithin O’Donnell (Sales Manager Ireland, Air Canada) will announce the overall 2022 winner and award them with 2 seats to Canada.

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous articleSpain to Keep Travel Restrictions Until 15 June

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie