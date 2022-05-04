The 411 – Celebrity Beyond in Numbers

Shane Cullen shows you what’s onboard and interviews Valerie Murphy (Celebrity Cruises ). For the 411 check out the video plus a rundown of Celebrity Beyond in Numbers!

5 – Celebrity Beyond is a 5-star luxury cruise ship, sister to both Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex. It has a similar style to the Edge and Apax but turns traditional ship style the full 180. It doesn’t feel like a ship but a luxury resort that happens to glide through the water.

3260 – It holds 3,260 guests in 1,646 staterooms.

327 – Beyond is 327m long, stretched 20 metres longer than Edge & Apex, and has an extra deck (17 in total). The roof garden is lush and leafy. The terraces of the Sunset Bar, where you could imagine yourself on any Mediterranean coastline, are 180% larger (versus Edge & Apex). The Resort Deck has expanded open-air spaces and The Retreat has a 40% larger sundeck.

15 – The cantilevered Magic Carpet rises up to the 15th deck above the sea for spectacular views.

32 – The ship offers 32 food and beverage experiences with 14 cafés, bars and lounges, 8 speciality restaurants, 4 main dining restaurants, 4 complimentary casual dining venues and 2 private restaurants. The four main dining restaurants (Cyprus – Greek influences, Tuscan – Italian, Normandie – French and Cosmopolitan – American/global) have 75% of the same menu and 25% tailored to their particular influences.

98% – There are over 1,400+ crew from 60 countries. Interestingly, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo shared that 98% of the crew returned post-pandemic. Every single staff member seemed happy to be there – whether genuine or very-well trained (I couldn’t tell) – retention levels that high equates to doing a lot right.

45 – The luxurious spa including Sea Thermal Suite and expanded Fitness Center with F45 fitness classes fits with their pillar of Wellness. Be warned, stick around for the full fitness class or you may have Captain Kate motivating you to finish.

1965/1980 – The age of Celebrity Cruises’ guests is lower with CEO, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sharing their sweet spot is Generation X (typically those born between 1965 and 1980 – so l make the cut, just about!). With 178 connecting cabins, families or multi-generational holidays are well-catered for. There are also 25 wheelchair-accessible cabins.

Shane Cullen was onboard Celebrity Beyond as part of the ship launch in April 2022.