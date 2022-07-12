SEARCH
Summer Soiree at the Shelbourne

As a highlight in the Summer Social Calendar, the Travel Media Team is hosting their ever-popular USA Summer Soirée with over 200 Irish and international attendees.

Once invitees have polished their shoes or shimmied into something sparkly for this formal affair, the guests will saunter up the steps to the infamous doors of the swanky Shelbourne Hotel opposite St. Stephen’s Green. The evening begins with a wine reception and a chance to swap stories and see familiar faces from across both the industry and the Atlantic.

Dinner and speeches will be held in the Goldsmith Hall and, no doubt, a few shapes will be made on the dance floor all in the name of dedication and commitment to our profession.

I, for one, am very much looking forward to this evening’s event. Stay tuned to ITTN for all the latest!

Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
