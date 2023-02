The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp is delighted to invite you to the Dublin Songwriters Event on the 8th of March at The Wiley Fox from 7-10 pm, so please save the date!

Join them for an evening of food, drinks and an exclusive performance from Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Emily Weisband.

Places will be secured on a first come first served basis, so please RSVP [email protected] to confirm your place!