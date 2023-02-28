Reminder – Irish Qualifying Round for Turkish Airlines Bowling Tournament 2023 Takes Place on March 15

Turkish Airlines will host the 7th Ireland edition of its annual bowling tournament on March 15 at Charlestown Leisureplex in Dublin.

The league was created to promote co-operation and communication between travel agencies around the world.

The tournament – now in its 9th year as a global event – has grown to involve 66 countries with a total of 130 destinations participating.

Turkish Airlines would like to invite you to enter a team of 3 people from your agency to compete in this year’s event.

The best team from each country will have a chance to represent their country in the Grand Final that will take place in Istanbul.

More details can be found at www.turkishairlinesbowling.com/[email protected]. The tournament will be held at Charlestown Leisureplex on March 15 at 6.30pm.

Dublin is the only host venue for this year’s Irish qualifier event.