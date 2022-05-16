SEARCH
Reminder – ANTOR Dublin Event, May 23

Jack Goddard
ANTOR (Association of National Tourist Offices and Representatives) and their boards are visiting Dublin on May 23 where they will host a networking event at The Woollen Mills from 6-9pm.

The evening will include a sit-down meal and drinks, presentations from members and the opportunity to win some fantastic prizes. Featured destinations include: Austria, Finland, Miami, Samoa and the Seychelles.

ITTN is the exclusive trade media partner of ANTOR in Ireland.

Register for your place here: www.antorevents.co.uk

