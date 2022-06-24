Pride Weekend Events at EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum

It is Pride Weekend in Dublin and there are lots of events from walks, talks, music, history, stories, dance and parties. For a full list of events see here.

At EPIC – Every Person Is Connected – the museum of emigration has a number of interesting events over the weekend. The Pride family workshop, where visitors will explore experiences in the world through art and craft

Suitable for families with children 6+, visitors will explore what it might mean to be part of a minority community through interactive art activities and discussion. Tackling issues such as self-expression, censorship, identity, representation, communication and exclusion, by the end of the workshop your family will come away with an array of artwork that they can use to showcase a mini-exhibition of what it means to be ‘you in the world’.

Each ticket covers 1 family (2 adult and up to 3 children). Check in for this event is at the EPIC ticket desk.

DATE: 25 June 2022

TIME: 10am – 11am

COST: €15 (2 adults, up to 3 children

LGBTQ+ Stories at Epic

Discover Ireland from the outside in, through the stories of the people who left and the culture they brought with them. As part of Pride Festival, these tours highlight LGBTQ+ stories in EPIC, from Dr. James Barry, who completed the first successful caesarean in the world, to prolific award winning lesbian author Emma Donoghue.

Discuss Ireland’s LGBTQ+ past and present, considering the ways in which you as a visitor might interpret the museum’s stories on the basis of your own identity and experiences.

Pre-booking essential as spaces are limited. 1x ticket required per attendee. A paying adult must accompany children. Children under five years old go free.

Ticket price gets you entry into the museum plus the tour.

Pride Festival LGBTQ+ Tours (Full Info)

DATE: 25-26 June 2022

TIME: 12pm

COST: Included with museum ticket entry

