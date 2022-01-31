SEARCH
NYC & Company Announces NYC Off-Broadway Week

By Shane Cullen
2-For-1 Tickets on Sale Today

NYC Off-Broadway Week Returns for Its 13th Year, in Partnership with Mastercard & The Off-Broadway League with 17 Productions Offering 2-for-1 Tickets from 14 – 27 February 2022

NYC & Company and Mastercard, today announced that NYC Off-Broadway Week 2-for-1 tickets are officially on sale to the public at nycgo.com/off-broadway-week. This year’s participating shows are offering 2-for-1 tickets for nearly two weeks beginning February 14 through February 27.

Since 2009, NYC Off-Broadway Week has encouraged New Yorkers and visitors alike to experience the world of theatre. Now in its 13th year, there is an array of amazing productions. From kid-friendly favourites to irreverent comedies and timely social topics, the program offers something for everyone.

Participating shows in NYC Off-Broadway Week 2022 include:

  1. Barococo
  2. Beauty and the Beast
  3. Blue Man Group
  4. English
  5. Jersey Boys
  6. La Dama Boba (The Lady Simpleton)
  7. Monday Night Magic
  8. The Office! A Musical Parody
  9. On Sugarland
  10. Out of Time
  11. Perfect Crime
  12. The Play That Goes Wrong
  13. Prayer for the French Republic
  14. Sandblasted
  15. Space Dogs
  16. STOMP
  17. Tambo & Bones
Visitors can go to nycgo.com/off-broadway-week to find useful tools such as a filter to sort productions by: Show type (musical, play, performance); Genre (comedy, drama, kid-friendly, magic); Audience (family-friendly, adults-only); Neighborhood; and Borough.

NYC Off-Broadway Week is produced by NYC & Company in partnership with The Off-Broadway League and preferred payment partner Mastercard. Discover exclusive content on Instagram and Twitter @nycgo, with the hashtag #NYCOffBroadwayWeek.

NYC & Company is the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the City of New York. For all there is to do and see in New York City, visit nycgo.com.

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
