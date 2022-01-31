NYC & Company Announces NYC Off-Broadway Week

2-For-1 Tickets on Sale Today

NYC Off-Broadway Week Returns for Its 13th Year, in Partnership with Mastercard & The Off-Broadway League with 17 Productions Offering 2-for-1 Tickets from 14 – 27 February 2022

NYC & Company and Mastercard, today announced that NYC Off-Broadway Week 2-for-1 tickets are officially on sale to the public at nycgo.com/off-broadway-week. This year’s participating shows are offering 2-for-1 tickets for nearly two weeks beginning February 14 through February 27.

Since 2009, NYC Off-Broadway Week has encouraged New Yorkers and visitors alike to experience the world of theatre. Now in its 13th year, there is an array of amazing productions. From kid-friendly favourites to irreverent comedies and timely social topics, the program offers something for everyone.

Participating shows in NYC Off-Broadway Week 2022 include:

Barococo Beauty and the Beast Blue Man Group English Jersey Boys La Dama Boba (The Lady Simpleton) Monday Night Magic The Office! A Musical Parody On Sugarland Out of Time Perfect Crime The Play That Goes Wrong Prayer for the French Republic Sandblasted Space Dogs STOMP Tambo & Bones

Visitors can go to nycgo.com/off-broadway-week to find useful tools such as a filter to sort productions by: Show type (musical, play, performance); Genre (comedy, drama, kid-friendly, magic); Audience (family-friendly, adults-only); Neighborhood; and Borough.

NYC Off-Broadway Week is produced by NYC & Company in partnership with The Off-Broadway League and preferred payment partner Mastercard. Discover exclusive content on Instagram and Twitter @nycgo, with the hashtag #NYCOffBroadwayWeek.

NYC & Company is the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the City of New York. For all there is to do and see in New York City, visit nycgo.com.