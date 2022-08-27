Northwestern Wildcats Win at Aer Lingus American College Football Classic in Dublin

Chicago North Shore invited ITTN’s Shane Cullen and guests to the clash between Northwestern University’s Wildcats and University of Nebraska’s Cornhuskers as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in the Aviva Stadium. This is a first for either team to have played on Irish shores.

Shane and guests were treated to a pre-game party at BrewDog and kitted out in custom-designed Wildcat Jerseys especially designed for the Irish contingent attending the game today by Northwestern University. And yes, that’s a pink Stretch Hummer!

Kick-off was at 5.30pm today at Aviva Stadium (capacity for 48,000 today). To give some context, Northwestern’s home turf has a capacity of 49,000+ and is one of the smallest stadiums in college football while Nebraska Cornhuskers’ stadium capacity is 90,000!

Underdogs Have the Luck of the Irish

Despite sports punters expecting a defeat for the Northwestern University team, the Wildcats had the luck of the Irish on their side and came out on top with a win. The final score was Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28 (knowing as much about American Football as I do about any other ball sport whether rugby, soccer or GAA – the team with the biggest number at the end was victorious). For non-sporty types, the celebrations, cheer squad and colossal marching bands were something to behold. There is mighty energy and enthusiasm and a phenomenal 13,000 people had been estimated to have travelled across the Atlantic to Dublin for the game.

Northwestern University Wildcats Home Turf

Northwestern University borders Chicago along Lake Michigan, Chicago’s North Shore is the most scenic area in metropolitan Chicago. Close to both Downtown Chicago and O’Hare Airport, Chicago’s North Shore features Northwestern University, Chicago Botanic Garden, Ravinia Music Festival, the renowned Baha’i House of Worship, the Illinois Holocaust Museum and premiere shopping centres including Westfield Old Orchard.

A quick 30-minute train ride on the city’s famed “el” train along Lake Michigan transports you from Chicago’s North Shore to Chicago’s city centre. With first-class yet affordable accommodations, most with free parking, Chicago’s North Shore is a perfect Chicago base for a city visit and a Route 66 fly/drive vacation.

It’s even easier to head to the “Windy City” as Aer Lingus flies 12 times a week from Ireland to Chicago. And, ChicagoNorthshore is a great place for Irish visitors to base themselves for a trip to Chicago (downtown is 20 mins away). Northwestern University has free parking so leave your rental on campus and explore this lakeside institution that ranks top ten in the USA.