To celebrate the launch of the Ryanair Shannon to Malta route, (recently experienced by ITTN’s Jack Goddard), the Visit Malta team are hosting an evening on the 22nd of June at 4 Dame Lame.

Guests will be welcomed by the Director for UK and Ireland and a 25 minute presentation will follow with nibbles, drinks, a quiz and a selection of wine.

There’s an opportunity to win two return flights provided by Shannon airport.

The event begins at 6pm.

All RSVP’s go to [email protected]