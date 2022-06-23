Malta Trade Evening Celebrates Shannon-Malta Route

With the recent great news that Shannon Airport has now secured direct flights to Malta, ITTN’s Sharon Jordan, Allie Sheehan and Jack Goddard all attended the Malta Tourism Authority trade event to celebrate the launch of the Ryanair Shannon to Malta route in 2022 at 4 Dame Lane on Wednesday evening.

Sharon Jordan with His Excellency, Malta Ambassador to Ireland, Giovanni Buttigieg

On arrival, guests were greeted to a welcome drink at the bar and were given time to mingle and network with fellow trade members. In attendance was His Excellency, Malta Ambassador to Ireland, Giovanni Buttigieg.

olene van der Merwe, Director MTA & Sharon Plunkett, Plunkett PR Andrea Holmes, Mary Denton and Linda, Sunway holidays Elaine, Laura and Violetta – Club Travel

After some nibbles and a fantastic presentation hosted by Peter Green, Trade Trainer, UK & Ireland, there were a few prizes to be had including two return flights to Malta from Shannon Airport.

The winners of the evening included Linda (Sunway) and Elaine (Club Travel) securing a bottle of wine each while, Laura Burke (Club Travel) secured the main prize of the evening with two return flights to Malta.

Choosing the winners at Malta Event Linda, Sunway – winning wine at Malta Event Elaine, Club Travel – winning wine at Malta Event Laura Burke, club Travel wins big prize

Thank you to the Malta Tourism Authority for the invitation out and for a fabulous evening.