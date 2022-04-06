Malta Live Webinar This Friday at 9.30am

Live Webinar & Competition with Malta Tourism Authority ITTN’s Shane Cullen will be interviewing Peter Green from the Malta Tourism Authority live next Friday 8th April at 9.30am. Sign up for event on the ITTN website https://ittn.ie/event/malta-tourism-authority-webinar/ and be in with a chance to win one of two places on the upcoming Malta fam trip. Send any questions you have for Peter to [email protected]#ittnswitchedon