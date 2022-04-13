Just 2 Weeks to go to ITIC Tourism Conference

The key tourism conference of the year takes place in just 2 weeks time on April 27th in Croke Park, Dublin 1.

Organised by the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) – in conjunction with AIB, Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland – the conference will focus on the key themes of competitiveness and sustainability. New recovery projections for Irish tourism will be announced and a strategic sustainability roadmap will be launched in an unmissable event for all business and tourism leaders.

The conference will be moderated by broadcaster Dearbhail McDonald and key speakers include Minister Catherine Martin, economist David McWilliams, virologist Professor Luke O’Neill, AIB CEO Colin Hunt, Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton, IATA’s Willie Walsh, and ITIC Chair Ruth Andrews amongst others.

Tickets are €125 plus Vat for this in-person conference that includes a networking lunch and a Special Recognition Award for a tourism hero.

BOOK YOUR TICKETS HERE!