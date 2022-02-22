Join AWTE for International Women’s Day celebrations

Join AWTE for their International Women’s Day Lunch on 8th March.

The lunch will be an opportunity to reconnect and celebrate with friends and colleagues who we haven’t seen in so long. You won’t want to miss it.

Pauliina Ahlstedt, Strategic Alliances & Partnerships Manager for British Airways, will be speaking at the event, as well as singer Kristin Kappeli confirmed to perform for the afternoon.

When Tuesday 8th March 2022, 12.30 pm to 4.00 pm

Where: Rose Room, The Clarence Hotel, Dublin 1

Fees: Members: €40.00 Non-Members €60.00

Non-Members who wish to become Members of AWTE for 2022 can avail of the discounted Member rate of €40.00 if they join now.

Everyone is welcome, and AWTE look forward to seeing you all there!