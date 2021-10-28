ITTN Awards: Dance the night away

As we gear up for the ITTN Awards 2021, get ready to dance the night away as we can now reveal Controversial All-Stars will be our entertainment for the night.

We are so excited to dance the night away on the biggest event of the year!

Take a look down below for a sneak peek of what’s to come.

Book now

Have you booked a place for a night-to-remember on 2 December? There’ll be music, prizes, entertainment and lots of awards given out on the night, all guided by superstar MC Baz Ashmawy.

Mark these details in your diary:

When December 2nd, 2021 at 7pm

Where The Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin 4

If you haven’t reserved your table yet, do it now by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]