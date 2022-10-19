ITTN Awards 2022: Voting in Travel Agent Category Heating Up!

Voting in the Travel Agent Awards category of this year’s ITTN Awards is heating up with more than 700 votes cast for customers favourite travel agencies across the country. Ask your clients to vote for you! Voting is open until November 4.

We have 6 categories:

Best Travel Agency – Overall (Sponsored by Blue Insurance)

Best Travel Agency – Ski (Sponsored by Crystal Ski)

Best Travel Agency – Cruise (Sponsored by Ponant)

Best Travel Agency – Luxury (Sponsored by Barbados Tourism)

Best Travel Agency – Sun (Sponsored by Malta Tourism Authority)

Best Travel Agency – Long Haul (Sponsored by Iberostar)

By voting, your customers will be in with a chance of winning a night away at The Devlin hotel in Ranelagh, Dublin for 2 people. The prize also includes a Welcome Drink, tickets to on-site movie theatre Stella Cinema, 3 Course Evening Meal in Layla’s Rooftop Restaurant and a full cooked breakfast! The winner will be chosen at random and contacted directly by the ITTN Team after voting has closed.

Please find our updated T&Cs:

Agency MUST hold a TA License

If an agency has multiple branches or locations, ballots must specify the branch or location to be eligible to win

While emails will be collected, they are purely for counting and the verification of votes. Once the winners are in, we will be deleting all email address along with the voting platform. Emails will not be added to any ITTN mailing lists.

Again, please only ask customers to vote for the categories you feel you excel in!

The link to vote is: https://bit.ly/3MnR2cJ

Wishing you the very best of luck. We can’t wait to see you on 25 November