ITTN Awards 2022: Mark your diaries

Get the diaries out and mark this date for the ITTN Awards 2022!

The 2022 ITTN Awards will be held on Friday 25th November, in the Burlington Hotel.

TV host Baz Asmawy will be our MC on the night.

Last year, we held a much smaller affair due to hospitality restrictions in place. But this year, we are back with a bang and ready to get the party started again!

ITTN Awards 2021

The 2021 awards were held on December 2nd. It was a much smaller affair compared to previous years due to current Covid restrictions. The drinks reception was hosted in Medley on Fleet Street, Dublin 2.

In a new move, winners were announced on the 18th of November. Guests came on the night to celebrate their success, collect their award and of course dance the night away.













When: Friday 25th November 2022

Where: Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4

More information will be provided over the coming months.