Ras Al Khaimah – Emirate State Hosts Dublin Event & Shares Tourism Aim

The Ras Al Khaimah event in Dublin was attended by ITTN’s Shane Cullen. The Tourism Development Authority of Ras Al Khaimah hosted both media and trade events during the day and evening in the Guinness Storehouse on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. Both events were very well attended with a strong turnout seeking to find out more about this lessor well-known UAE state and its future ambition as a tourist destination.

About Ras Al Khaimah

The Emirate state of Ras Al Khaimah is the fourth largest state in UAE with a total population of 400,000 people, 127,000 of which are UAE nationals.

It is a 45-minute drive from Dubai International Airport with extensive connectivity on Emirates’ network. Alternatively, Abu Dhabi is 2 hours 30 minutes away with further options on Etihad Airways’ network. It is equidistant from London as Beijing – here Ras Al Khaimah has easy access to most of the world’s population and is where East meets West.

Ras Al Khaimah is an up-and-coming tourism hub. It has scenic locations with diverse landscapes ranging from rolling sand dunes, coastal strips, salt flats, mangroves and mountains with sulfur springs. In fact, Ras Al Khaimah was named Gulf Tourism Capital in 2020 and 2021 by the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The state has 8,000+ hotel room keys, 77% are 5 and 4-star (48% and 29%, respectively). There are a further 4,600+ in the pipeline, 3,200 of which will be 5-star. The Emirate state is focused on delivering 3 million tourists by the end of 2030.

Rich Heritage & Culture

The state has a rich history dating back 7,000 years to the Bronze Age. It developed around a sea trading post – the port now known as the city of Ras Al Khaimah (meaning Top of the Tent) and is located at the Northern “Top” of the UAE. It is steeped in Arabian culture. It has a rich heritage of pearl diving at the first cultured Arabian Pearl Farm in the region, known for Suwaidi Pearls.

Ras Al Khaimah is currently best-known for adventure tourism and caters for everyone from family adventures to adrenalin-packed action seekers. The highest peak in the UAE, Jebel Jais, is in Ras Al Khaimah. Standing 1,934 meters high, it is the site of the world’s longest zipline certified by Guinness World Records. You can reach 140km on the nail-biting journey that descends the mountaintop. Not for the faint-hearted. The site also offers several other adventure attractions and has the highest restaurant in the UAE. There is the Jais Sledder, Jais Flight, Jais Sky Tour and the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp.

To discover more about the culture, sights and activities for tourists, check out – the Department of Antiquities & Museums as well as Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

Tourism Vision for the Future

Ras Al Khaimah’s vision is to become a regional leader in sustainable tourism and to attract 3 million visitors annually by 2030. Their objective is to “nurture a tourism industry that is economically, environmentally and socially sustainable and supports quality of life for [their] citizens and workforce while conserving [their] unique environment”.

The Emirate State has adopted a “balanced tourism” approach to generate GDP from inbound visitors while maintaining and protecting its unique ecosystem.

A Wynn Win for Ras Al Khaimah

Raki Phillips (CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority) shared the example of the multi-billion US dollar integrated resort on Marjan Island. This joint venture was between Marjan, Wynn Resorts and RAK Hospitality. The planned opening is in 2026 with 1,200 rooms, a shopping mall, extensive MICE, spa, entertainment and dedicated gaming area for guests. This is the largest foreign direct investment in the hospitality sector in Ras Al Khaimah’s history.

Mr Phillips shared how Wynn is a great example of Ras AL Khaimah’s sustainable hospitality vision. It has a target of 50% renewable energy procurement and strategies to reduce waste from entering landfills, lower water consumption through drought-tolerant landscaping, water efficiency equipment and investment in ‘Waste to Energy’ solutions to generate renewable sources of energy and renewable fuels, such as hydrogen.

Returning for Holiday World

After dinner, an interactive quiz tested the audience on what was learned throughout the day. Prizes included flights with Emirates and accommodation for those that retained the most information about this fascinating destination. If you missed the event in person, the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority will return for Holiday World early in the new year.