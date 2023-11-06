ITTN at World Travel Market London

World Travel Market (WTM) London takes place in ExCeL London exhibition & convention centre. ITTN’s Carrie Day and Shane Cullen were on the red eye to LCY to start a busy few days at the conference which takes place between 6-8 November 2023.

WTM London is one of the most extensive travel & tourism events for the global travel community. The show is the ultimate destination for those seeking a macro view of the travel industry and a deeper understanding of the forces shaping it. WTM London is where influential travel leaders, buyers and high-profile travel companies gather to exchange ideas, drive innovation, and accelerate business outcomes.

Almost 5,000 exhibiting companies participate in World Travel Market London to showcase their destinations, products and services. They use this as a platform to meet and negotiate business with visitors attending the show. Exhibitor stands are represented by a variety of companies operating in different tourism sectors. ITTN will be meeting and interviewing as many as we can over the next few days and despite the colossal size, we are sure to run into a few familiar faces!

Stay tuned to ITTN for the news, trends and developments from WTM.