ITAA Conference 2022

The 2022 conference will be held in Huelva, Andalucía, Spain from 6th – 9th October 2022. This year attendees will be in for a treat as there is a stacked itinerary with the options of golf or exploring.

Golfers

Wednesday 5th October

Golfers travel to Faro and transfer to the province of Huelva for overnight at the Hotel

Fuerte El Rompido followed by dinner in El Rompido Village at Restaurant Caribe II.

Thursday 6th October

First tee off of golf at Golf El Rompido with picnic lunch included then returning to the Hotel for welcome dinner with the main group.

Main Group

Thursday 6th October

All Delegates arrive in Huelva for a 3-night stay at the Hotel Fuerte El Rompido followed by a welcome dinner at the Hotel.

All

Friday 7th October

Breakfast at the hotel then followed by the ITAA Conference. After the conference, the group will have dinner at Hacienda Ballemari.

Saturday 8th October

Excursion Options:

Option 1. Jabugo Experience

Option 2. Caravels Dock and Cave of Wonders

Option 3. Cycling Route – El Rompido – Marismas del Odiel

After your day of fun, guests will be dining at “Casa Colon” in the city of Huelva for Gala Dinner.

Registration is now open for the ITAA Conference

E-mail [email protected] for a registration form.