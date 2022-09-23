SEARCH
ITAA Conference 2022: Huelva, Spain – Registrations Close Today!

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has put out a final call for registrations ahead of its annual conference in Huelva, Spain, which takes place next month:

ITAA Conference 2022 – Huelva Spain

6th – 9th October 2022

We look forward to catching up with all our industry colleagues at the

2022 ITAA conference in October

Registrations close Friday 23rd of September

Click here for your registration form  

Click here to see the Itinerary details

Click here for details of the post conference FAM trip

