Irish Travel Trade Shows confirmed for March 2023

The Irish Travel Agent’s Association (ITAA) is delighted to confirm that the seventh annual Irish Travel Trade Shows are confirmed for March 2023. The first show will take place in The Imperial Hotel, Cork on Wednesday 29th March, and the second in Hotel Riu Plaza The Gresham Dublin on Thursday 30th March.

These events, organised on behalf of the ITAA by Business Exhibitions Limited, attract over 120 exhibitors from Ireland and abroad, and over 300 travel trade visitors each year made up of licensed travel agents and their staff.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, said, “We are delighted to confirm both of these events for Spring 2023. Events such as these are an invaluable opportunity for travel agents and tour operators to network with their fellow professionals and discover the latest in travel innovation, product demonstrations and new customer experiences from both Irish and international exhibitors. This is our seventh annual Irish Travel Trade Show in Dublin, and our second event in Cork which will open the show up to travel professionals in the Munster and Leinster regions.”

He continued, I would like to say a special ‘Thank You’ to the Travel Agents and their Staff for attending the 2022 Events in such great numbers and for making the Irish Travel Trade Shows the most successful yet.”

Maria Hourican, CEO Business Exhibitions Limited, said, “The Irish Travel Trade Shows always prove to be immensely popular with both exhibitors and visitors alike. In particular our overseas exhibitors welcome the opportunity to meet the Irish travel trade face to face, introducing them to their product and highlighting new additions.”

For updates on the Irish Travel Trade Shows or to find out more information visit: www.irishtraveltradeshow.com