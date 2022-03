The ITTN Awards 2022 will be held on Friday 25th November in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 2. This year, we are back with a bang, willing to celebrate a year of achievements and ready to get the party started again! Save the date in your calendar and book your tickets or tables early!

When: Friday 25th November 2022

Where: Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4

Get Tickets: purchase tickets here or contact Allie Sheehan at [email protected]