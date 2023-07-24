SEARCH
Hablo to Return to Dublin with ‘Hablo Unplugged’ on Thursday, June 13, 2024

Travel industry digital social network provider Hablo has announced that it will be returning to Dublin with its popular ‘Hablo Unplugged’ event next summer, following this year’s successful staging last month.

Hablo Unplugged Dublin 2024

ITTN was delighted to be the media partner for the Hablo Unplugged VIP Agent event in Dublin’s Xico bar on June 29.

Hablo has now confirmed that it will stage its 2024 ‘Hablo Unplugged’ Dublin event – where agents can network with sponsors against the backdrop of live music, food, drinks and prizes -on Thursday, June 13, with the venue to be confirmed.

It will also stage the event in Belfast on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

