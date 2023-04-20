Friuli Venezia Giulia Celebrates New Connection with Ireland

Last night, members of the travel industry gathered for an invitation only event at the renowned Italian restaurant Pinocchio in Dublin to celebrate the new direct service to Trieste with Ryanair.

The delegation consisted of representatives from the Friuli Venezia Giulia tourism board and Trieste ?Airport, including a representative of the Italian Ambassador, Ryanair and members of the Irish travel industry across media and trade.

Showcasing traditional Italian hospitality, on arrival guests were greeted with an Italian aperitivo of delicacies specific to the Friuli Venezia Giulia region.

Served canape-style, dishes included crispy frico lollipops (crunchy Montasio cheese), Toc’ in braid (soft polenta with melted cheese), Spring asparagus orzotto and soft frico bites on a roasted polenta tartlet.

Crafted by local Friuli Venezia Giulia chef Manuel Marchetti with over 27 years culinary experience, the menu also included three specially created pizzas using locally sourced produce reflective of the region, with toppings consisting of San Daniele Prosciutto and alpine smoked ricotta. For dessert, creamy tiramisù – a dessert born in Friuli Venezia Giulia – and Strucchi (sweet treats from Natisone Valleys) complemented the end of the evening.

Surrounded by natural beauty, Friuli Venezia Giulia is a charming region offering many cultural, natural, and culinary experiences.

One of Italy’s off the beaten path regions, the north-eastern destination borders Austria and Slovenia and offers visitors a peaceful escape to its vast landscapes.

Friuli Venezia Giulia Operations Director, Iacopo Mestroni, shared highlights of the destination through a presentation offering a glimpse into the offerings of the region in northern Italy. Speaking on behalf of the destination marketing organisation, Mr Mestroni said: “We are delighted that Irish travellers will now be able to experience the unique attractions our region has to offer this summer. In just under two hours, visitors can explore the picturesque capital coastal town of Trieste, UNESCO-listed sites, wander among rolling hills and wineries inland and go off grid in the Dolomites and Alps mountains during their stay. We are excited to welcome a new wave of tourists that enjoy discovering new destinations with big experiences in a small and accessible environment.”

Ryanair now offers twice-weekly direct flights to Trieste from Dublin as part of their new summer schedule. Available until 28 October 2023, one-way fares start from 19.99 euros per person departing Ireland at 10:20 LT on Wednesdays and 16:35 LT on Saturdays arriving in the city within 2h45m.

Mauro Bolla, Ryanair’s Country Manager for Italy added: “As Europe’s No.1 airline, Ryanair is pleased to celebrate our connections between Ireland and Italy, in particular the newly launched Dublin to Trieste route. Irish holidaymakers can fly from Dublin to the beautiful seaport city of Trieste twice per week on Wednesdays & Saturdays at the lowest possible fares. We recommend passengers book early and plan their next holiday to this historic northeastern city.”

Trieste is Friuli Venezia Giulia’s capital, home to rocky beaches and boasts one of the largest squares in Europe. Overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, the city was once part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire which is reflected in the grand architecture and the enchanting Castello di Miramare – a former royal residence.

Highlighting the capitals connection with Irish novelist James Joyce who lived in Trieste for over a decade and wrote his first novel A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, Italian Ambassador Donato Scioscioli added: “Since James Joyce’s stay in Trieste, the two cities have been linked by an invisible cultural thread. This new flight will strengthen this connection and pave the way for a growth of tourism and business flows between Ireland and the FVG region”.

Smaller towns further inland offer more insight into the region’s history, including the cliffside towns of Gemona del Friuli and Venzone with medieval ruins and museums to explore. There are also three UNESCO-listed towns in Friuli Venezia Giulia – the Roman Aquileia, the star-shaped fortress Palmanova and Cividale del Friuli, where the remains of the Lombard Kingdom can be found amongst Roman relics. And in 2025, the charming town of Gorizia will be crowned European Capital of Culture.

The region’s diverse landscape allows visitors to experience the coast, valleys, and mountains in under two hours. Home to 13 natural reserves, the Dolomites, Fusine Lake and several geological wonders, including the underwater cave of Gorgazzo lake known for its spectacular blue hues, the region beckons to travellers who enjoy nature and exploring the outdoors. For keen cyclists, there are many routes to suit varying levels, such as the 415 km Alpe-Adria cycle path which starts in the Austrian Alps of Salzburg and takes riders through Tarvisio, Udine and to the sea in Grado.

A nod to the bounty as varied as the surrounding scenery, Italians call Friuli Venezia Giulia’s cuisine ‘mare e monti’ meaning sea-and-mountains – a fusion of Italian, Slavic and Austrian cuisine. And for wine-lovers, Friuli Venezia Giulia is also one of Italy’s premium white winemaking regions. Home to 1,700 vineyards, there are nine main wine regions producing over 100 million bottles every year. The two top vineyard areas are the Collio and the Colli Orientali del Friuli and make for great days out with many offering tastings and tours.

From the golden sands of the Adriatic coast and wild emerald rivers to the rolling vineyards and peaks of the Alps and the Dolomites, this European treasure is ready to welcome Irish holidaymakers to its peaceful landscapes.

For further information on travel in Friuli Venezia Giulia, visit www.turismofvg.it/en.