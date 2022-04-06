First Cork Irish Travel Trade Show Opens Today

The first official Irish Travel Trade Show opens in The Imperial Hotel, Cork today from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Significant number of prizes

The event will have 48 exhibitors and amazing prize giveaways plus an After Show Networking Event & Buffet Dinner for those attending. It is FREE to register for all Irish travel professionals.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, said, “This is our first time bringing the Irish Travel Trade Show to Cork and I would encourage all travel professionals including counter staff in the Munster area to attend. Aside from it being a great opportunity to learn about travel product updates, there are also exciting exhibitor competitions at this evening show including flights, accommodation and lots of goodies.“

Attendees will be in with a chance to win lots of exciting prizes including a trip to Lapland, a place on a Saudi Fam Trip, many trips from Shannon Airport to various European destinations, flights from Turkish Airlines and Croatia Airlines, accommodation, goodie bags, and lots more! Check out the prizes HERE.

This evening’s Irish Travel Trade Show offers an opportunity for travel professionals to connect face-to-face with a broad range of brands including airlines, national and regional tourist organisations, bedbanks, car hire and rail companies, ccean and river cruise companies, technology companies, theme and leisure parks, ferry companies, international hotels and travel insurance companies.

Registration to attend the Irish Travel Trade Show is FREE and open to all licensed travel agents and tour operators. To register your attendance and to find out more visit: www.irishtraveltradeshow.com.