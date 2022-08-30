Final Call for TIGS President’s Prize at Royal Dublin

Just a quick final reminder on our upcoming President’s Prize at Royal Dublin Golf Club on Tuesday, September 6

The outing is sponsored by The Castlerosse Park Resort Killarney, courtesy of our President Con Horgan

This is an opportunity to play a truly magnificent links course, widely accepted as one of the best in the world.

Thank you to those who have already registered to play and we still have some tee times available and are now opening the timesheet to guests.

Details as follows

Venue : Royal Dublin Golf Club

Date : Tuesday 06 Sep 2022

Time : 10.00 to 11.40

Cost : € 75 for TIGS members, €90 for Guests

Format : Singles Stableford

A brief AGM will be held at 17.00 with dinner to follow at 18.00. Dress code is Smart Casual.

Really looking forward to seeing you all at our last outing of 2022, let’s make it a great one.

please email [email protected] to request tee times