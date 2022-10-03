Emirates to Hold Three Recruitment Drives in Ireland This Week

Emirates is holding three more cabin crew recruitment roadshows around Ireland, this week.

The airline will visit Cork, Limerick and Dublin on its latest roadshow, as it looks for candidates from Ireland to join its multinational cabin crew team. Emirates held Dublin and Galway recruitment drives back in August.

The dates and locations for Emirates’ latest Irish recruitment drive are:

Cork on 6 th October at the Clayton Hotel, Silver Springs, Tivoli

on at the Limerick on 8 th October at the Clayton Hotel Limerick, Steamboat Quay, Dock Road

on at the Dublin on 10th October at the Radisson Blu Hotel Royal Dublin, Golden Lane, Dublin 8

The airline said it is looking for individuals “who are passionate about delivering simple yet personalised and impeccable hospitality while creating memorable moments for its customers.”

“Safety being one of Emirates’ highest priorities, the ideal candidate will lead confidently and take control when it comes to managing aircraft services, security, and safety procedures. All Emirates crew will receive a world-class learning experience at the airline’s state-of-the-art facility in Dubai,” it said.

Cork native and former Ms Universe Ireland, Cailin Tobin, joined Emirates in 2019 as a member of cabin crew member and said the role has allowed her visit incredible destinations, both as part of her job and, during downtime.

“My fellow crew members and I are incredibly lucky; from Dubai, we can take long weekends in the Seychelles or Maldives, which is just over four hours away. I benefit from a tax-free salary and Emirates provides me with a fantastic apartment, which I share with my lovely colleagues from Poland and UK. As an employee of the airline, we receive exclusive discounts for shopping and leisure attractions across the city. It really is my dream job.”

Emirates has been flying to Ireland for 10 years and recently restarted its double daily service from Dublin to more than 130 destinations, via Dubai.