Emirates Hosts Appreciation Dinner for Galway Travel Trade Partners

Anita Thomas (Country Manager Ireland) along with Lisa Rabbitte and Filippo Rocchi for Emirates hosted an appreciation dinner for Galway Trade partners last night. In attendance were travel agents from Fahy Travel, Keller Travel, Grenham Travel, Kanes Travel, Grogan Travel and Travel Counsellors, Michael Kelly and Maeve Doherty.

Emirates Posts Record Profits as International Travel Demand Soars

In early November, Emirates announced they have posted record profits for the first half of the year, driven by strong demand for international travel across all of its route regions.

Emirates generated a profit of AED10.1bn (€2.6bn) in the first half of the year; representing its best-ever six-month financial result.

That was up from AED4.2bn at the same point last year, which itself was a group record. Emirates’ revenue for the first half of this year, amounted to AED56.3bn; up 20% on a year-on-year basis.