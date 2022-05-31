Bison BBQ Festival returns this June 10th-11th

After a show-stopping inaugural festival back in 2019, Bison Bar & BBQ is delighted to announce that its two-day BBQ and Whiskey Bonanza is back this June 10th and 11th, in partnership with pals at Jameson Black Barrel.

This two days FREE BBQ Festival, spread across Dublin’s original BBQ restaurant, Bison Bar & BBQ and The Workman’s Club outdoor rooftop, is set to be the perfect kick-off to the summer, with a jam-packed schedule of seriously delicious BBQ action, Whiskey experiences, live music, games, competitions and more coming your way. Saddle up and head on in to Bison Bar & BBQ on Wellington Quay to experience the serious taste of Ireland’s original and best barbeque this side of the Lone Star State.

Tasting plates of our signature Bison dishes will be available, from pulled pork, racks of ribs and succulent brisket to smoked chicken and gravy. We have rounded up some of the best in the business to put on some unmissable BBQ experiences, from our hosts and ‘Professional Eaters’, YouTube sensations Randy Santel and Katina Eats Kilo’s, to Jameson’s Head Cooper Ger Buckley, Dublin Ink’s Jonathon Gorman, and music from Dublin City Rounders.

Attendance is totally free and you don’t need a ticket, but the first 100 people to register online in advance will get two complimentary Bison Bucks (worth €20!), redeemable against a Jameson drink all festival long. Register here.