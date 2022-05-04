Best of Luck to All at the Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year Awards

Best of luck to all the journalists, reporters and broadcasters at the Travel Extra Travel Journalist of the Year awards today taking place at the “Liffey Corner” CHQ Building Custom House Quay from 2pm – 4 pm and sponsored by the Spanish Tourism Office.

MC’d by ITAA President Paul Hackett, it’s sure to be a special affair and a hat tip to all the journalists who worked hard to keep our industry alive over the past year. ITTN has entries from our own Ed Finn and Joan Scales and we have our fingers crossed for them!