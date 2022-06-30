ITTN’s Allie Sheehan attended American Holidays’ private screening of Elvis, which took place in the Savoy Cinema yesterday evening. On arrival, Allie and other trade and media attendees were treated to some drinks, goodie bags and of course, great music from the king of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

The evening was organised due to American Holidays putting together the ultimate Elvis Holiday experience. Some of the highlights of the experience are:

Visit Nashville Tennessee, the birthplace of country music.

Visit the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, which details the history of country music costumes, scripts, and instruments.

Visit Deep South is Memphis, the home of Elvis Presley.

Follow the footsteps of the King himself on The Graceland Tour.

Your journey will take you along the music highway of Route 61 for an overnight stop in Natchez.

Complete your musical journey in New Orleans.

Immerse yourself in the world of Elvis Presley and Discover the Deep South with American

Holidays from €1,947pp/£1,679

American Holidays Book with Confidence guarantee applies to all new bookings giving customers

complete peace of mind and flexibility. Terms and conditions apply, find out more information here.

ITTN thanks American Holidays and Travel Media for a wonderful evening.